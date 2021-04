Elite Season 4 is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, June 18, and a teaser video for Season 4 of the Spanish series Monday.

The video features the Season 4 cast, which includes returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Aron Piper and Omar Ayuso.

Netflix added six actors to Season 4 in July 2020 -- Andres Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Marta.

On Monday, Netflix also shared first look photos for the season.

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Dari­o Madrona. The series follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive boarding school.

Season 4 will take place during a new term at school and feature a new school director (Marta). The director has a wife and three spoiled teenage children, who get caught up in the drama.

The cast said in May 2020 that Season 4 will be "intense."

In February, Netflix renewed Elite for Season 5 and added Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia to the cast.