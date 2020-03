Netflix is giving a glimpse of Elite Season 3.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the season Monday featuring ilvaro Rico as Polo Benavent, Carla's (Ester Exposito) ex-boyfriend and Marina's (Mari­a Pedraza) killer.

The preview shows Polo (Rico) seek forgiveness from his fellow students at Las Encinas. Everyone but Cayetana (Georgina Amoros) shuns Polo, who winds up dead at the end of the trailer.

Netflix also shared new photos for Season 3 on Twitter, including a group shot of the cast.

Elite co-stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Aron Piper, Mina El Hammani, Omar Ayuso and Danna Paolo. The new season will also feature Sergio Momo and Leiti Sene.

Elite is created by Carlos Monte and Dari­o Madrona. The series follows a group of students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive private school.