Elite will return for a sixth season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it renewed the Spanish series for Season 6.

News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 5 premiere. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 5.

In addition, Netflix said three new Short Stories will start streaming in December. The holiday-themed special episodes will center on Phillipe, Caye and Felipe; Samuel and Omar; and Patrick.

Phillipe, Caye and Felipe's episode will premiere Dec. 15, followed by Samuel and Omar on Dec. 20 and Patrick on Dec. 23.

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Dari­o Madrona. The series follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive boarding school.

Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amoros and Carla Di­az star.