Elite will return for a fifth season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it renewed the Spanish teen drama series for Season 5.

Netflix shared the news alongside a gif of a scene from the show. The news comes ahead of the show's Season 4 premiere.

In addition, Netflix has added two actors to the Season 5 cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor Andre Lamoglia.

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Dari­o Madrona and stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Aron Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amoros. The series follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive boarding school.

Netflix renewed Elite for Season 4 in May. In the announcement, Piper said the new season scripts "look so good," while Amoros said fans will "flip out" over the new plot lines.

Netflix added six actors to the Season 4 cast in July: Andres Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Marta.