'Elite': Netflix renews series, adds two to Season 5 cast
UPI News Service, 02/25/2021
Elite will return for a fifth season on Netflix.
The streaming service confirmed Thursday that it renewed the Spanish teen drama series for Season 5.
Netflix shared the news alongside a gif of a scene from the show. The news comes ahead of the show's Season 4 premiere.
In addition, Netflix has added two actors to the Season 5 cast: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor Andre Lamoglia.
Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona and stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Aron Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amoros. The series follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive boarding school.
Netflix renewed Elite for Season 4 in May. In the announcement, Piper said the new season scripts "look so good," while Amoros said fans will "flip out" over the new plot lines.
Netflix added six actors to the Season 4 cast in July: Andres Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Marta.
