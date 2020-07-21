Netflix is adding six actors to the cast of Elite Season 4.

The streaming service confirmed Tuesday that Andres Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Marta will appear in Season 4 of the Spanish teen drama series.

The new characters will cross paths with Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Aron Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amoros) in the new season.

Netflix shared photos of the cast, including the newcomers, on Instagram.

"Welcome to the Elite family," the company captioned the post.

Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal will direct Season 4, with Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor and Jaime Vaca as executive producers.

Netflix announced in May that it renewed Elite for a fourth season. Bernardeau, Escamilla, Piper and Ester Exposito teased the new season in an accompanying video.

"I wanted to tell you that we have got the scripts of Season 4," Bernardeau said.

"And they look so good," Piper added. "You better be prepared because it's intense."

Elite follows the students of Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive secondary school. Season 3 premiered on Netflix in March.