Elisabeth Moss says The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 fulfills the "promises" of past seasons.

The 38-year-old actress teased the show's upcoming fourth season during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Moss plays June Osborne on The Handmaid's Tale, which is based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. The series takes place in Gilead, a dystopian U.S. where fertile women, known as "handmaids," are forced to bear children for the ruling class of men.

On The Tonight Show, Moss said Season 4 will fulfill what the show has built in its first three seasons. She also teased big changes for the characters to come.

"I do feel like we have built something over the past three seasons that quite rightly needs to be kind of fulfilled, and I think that we do that this season," Moss said.

"With Season 4, we kind of fulfill a lot of the promises that we've made over the last three years, and we really get to see not just June, but a lot of these characters really go to places they've never gone before and change dramatically," she added.

Moss said Season 4 is a "huge season" that the cast and crew managed to film during the COVID-19 pandemic. The season will also mark her directorial debut.

"Episode 3, that was going to be my directorial debut before COVID and started it. Then we shut down for the six months, went back, and then, all of a sudden, I did that episode. I did two more. I did episodes 8 and 9," Moss said.

"I was like -- Because nobody else was there a lot of the time, like, the directors. Like, if a director finished their work and left and they didn't want to come back and quarantine for two weeks, somebody had to direct it. So, all of a sudden, I was, like, the sort of director on hand," she added.

The Handmaid's Tale co-stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley. Season 4 will premiere April 28.