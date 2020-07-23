Apple said Thursday that it will add Shining Girls, starring Emmy-Award winner Elisabeth Moss, to its lineup of original series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The "new metaphysical thriller," is based on best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes about "a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker," according to Apple's statement.

The book centers on a woman hunting a time-traveling serial killer whose victims are called "shining girls."

Silka Luisa will adapt the book for Apple TV+ television, executive produce and serve as the showrunner.

MRC Television serves as the studio.

Along with starring, Moss, who won a Prime Time Emmy Award for the Handmaid's Tale, will executive produce through Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus.

Other executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio, who will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson, and author Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga.

The new series order for Shining Girls follows a recently announced straight-to-series order for The Shrink Next Door, starring Anchorman castmates Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.