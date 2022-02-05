"Shining Girls," the new Apple TV+ thriller series starring Elisabeth Moss, will premiere on the streaming service on April 29.

Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren -- whose credits include Breaking Bad -- directed the first two episodes of the eight-part drama about a Chicago newspaper archivist whose career is sidelined when she becomes the victim of a violent assault.

The cast also includes Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

"Strange Angel" writer-producer Silka Luisa is the showrunner for the adaptation of Lauren Beukes' novel.

"When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker's identity," a Friday news release from the streaming service said.

"As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby's blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead."