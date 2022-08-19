Showtime announced Friday that Elijah Wood has joined the cast of Yellowjackets Season 2. The Lord of the Rings star will have a guest arc throughout the season.

Wood will play a "Citizen Detective" investigating Misty ( Christina Ricci ). Ricci plays the grown-up version of a high school soccer player (Samantha Hanratty in flashbacks) who survived a plane crash with her teammates.

On Thursday, Showtime also added Simone Kessell to the cast. Kessell will play the grown-up version of Lottie, played as a teen by Courtney Eaton.

On Saturday, Showtime added Lauren Ambrose to the cast as adult Van. Liv Hewson plays teenage Van.

On Yellowjackets, the adult survivors, also including Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, try to keep secret what really happened while their team survived in the woods for years. Casting additional adult characters confirms that more of them survive the ordeal.

Showtime renewed Yellowjackets for a second season in December 16 2021. The season finale aired Jan. 16, 2022.

Season 2 production begins this month in Vancouver. Showtime has not announced a premiere date yet.