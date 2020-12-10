The cast of Elf including Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel are reuniting for a live table read on Sunday at 4 p.m. EST, which will help raise money for the Georgia Democratic Party.

Making a donation to the Georgia Democratic Party will result in being able to view the live table read of the holiday film.

The donations will support Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Senate runoff elections that will take place on Jan. 5.

"If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes. Join me, Will Ferrell and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA demis," Deschanel said about the event on Twitter.

"When they asked me to be a part of #ElfForGeorgia I couldn't believe it! It's one of the best holiday movies ever and proceeds go to benefit Dems in my home state," Helms, who is joining the table read as a special guest said on Twitter.

Elf, released in 2003, follows Ferrell as an adult man who was raised as an elf at the North Pole. He travels to New York City to find his real father.