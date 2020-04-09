Wildlife rescuers in India said it took about three hours to safely remove an elephant that fell into a disused farm well.

Forest Service officials from Palamaner and Chittoor responded Thursday to Gandhi Nagar village, where an elephant was found trapped in a 10-foot deep well.

The officials used an earth mover to dig out one of the well's walls and make room for a slope to be constructed for the pachyderm.

The elephant was able to walk out via the slope about three hours after the rescue operation began. Officials said the elephant did not appear to be seriously injured and rejoined its herd at the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary.