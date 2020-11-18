Starz said it is working on a drama series inspired by the life of the British medieval queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

No casting has been announced for the show, which will be based on author and historian Alison Weir's biography, Eleanor of Aquitaine: A Life, and its companion novel, Captive Queen.

"I'm thrilled at the opportunity to bring Eleanor's story to life -- the drama and adventures she experienced are truly epic," writer and producer Susie Conklin said in a statement.

"I'm also captivated at how a woman who lived over 800 years ago can be so strikingly modern. She's determined to live her life on her own terms, and the ways she goes about that are extraordinary."

Starz is also the home of the royal dramas, The White Princess, starring Jodie Comer, and The Spanish Princess, starring Charlotte Hope.