Former The Talk host Elaine Welteroth is going to be a mom for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalist and former Project Runway judge announced on Instagram Monday that she is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Jonathan Singletary.

"New creative collab with @jonathansingletary dropping spring 2022. #JesusTookTheWheel," Welteroth said alongside a video.

The video features Welteroth and Singletary learning that the media personality is pregnant and footage of her getting an ultrasound.

"Thanks in advance for all the prayers for Elaine, me and the lil' one. We're hyped for this journey. Hopefully all those piano and prayer reschedules make a little more sense now," Singletary said on Instagram alongside the same video.

Welteroth, 34, announced in August that she was leaving CBS' The Talk after one season.

"I'm moving into a new chapter and won't be back next season, but I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and our daily #glamfam dance parties in the dressing room so much. Thank you all for riding with me through this journey," she said at the time.