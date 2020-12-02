Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth and Broadway actress Amanda Kloots will join The Talk as co-hosts on Jan. 4, CBS announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welteroth and Kloots replace outgoing panelist Marie Osmond , who quit the daytime chat show last season, and Eve, who is exiting the this month after three seasons.

"They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women," Heather Gray, executive producer and show-runner of The Talk, said in a press release Tuesday.

Welteroth is also a journalist, magazine editor and the author of More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say.

Kloots made headlines this year when she publicly discussed in interviews and social media her late husband Nick Cordero's battle with the coronavirus. The actor died in July at age 41.