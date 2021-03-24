Television and radio personalities Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary will host the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced Wednesday that Bowman and O'Leary will host the awards show in April.

Bowman and O'Leary have previously hosted BAFTA's live red carpet show. The pair will be joined this year by a small group of awards presenters at Royal Albert Hall in London.

"Honestly blown away to be asked to host the @bafta film awards with my old compadre @edibow," O'Leary wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "It'll be a different ceremony, but one that will reflect and pay homage to an incredible year of innovation and diversity. Can't wait."

The BAFTA Film Awards will air live April 11 on BBC One. Additional presenters, nominees and the audience will join the show virtually.

One day prior, on April 10, TV and radio personality Clara Amfo will host the EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night ceremony. Amfo will be joined by a panel of celebrity guests.

The opening night ceremony will feature behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the creative process behind the nominated films. Eight BAFTA winners will be announced that night.

"We're thrilled that we have two programmes for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards for the very first time this year, in which we'll showcase our nominees and reveal the winners," BAFTA executive producer of awards and content Emma Baehr said.

"I hope our audiences are just as excited as we are for the BAFTA weekend on the BBC," she added.

The BAFTA Film Awards is an annual awards show honoring the best British and international contributions to film. Nomadland and Rocks lead this year's nominees, with seven nominations each.