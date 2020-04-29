Edie Brickell has teamed up with Willie Nelson for a new duet that pays homage to the country legend, titled "Sing to Me, Willie."

The track was released on Wednesday in celebration of Nelson's 87th birthday.

Brickell sings about how Nelson's work affected her life including how his music was played at her father's funeral and pays homage to Texas.

"Your voice reminds me of my home/ Take me to Texas, with a song," Brickell sings.

All proceeds from "Sing to Me, Willie" will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund which benefits those in the music industry affected by the pandemic.

"My father and Texas are my biggest connections to Willie and I never hear his voice without loving memories of people and places back home. In honor of his 87th birthday, and as a way to pay tribute to a close friend, our duet titled 'Sing to Me, Willie' is out now across all streaming platforms," Brickell said on Facebook.