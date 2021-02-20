Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver filmmaker Edgar Wright is set to helm a movie based on Stephen King's story, The Running Man.

The new Paramount Pictures film is expected to be a faithful adaptation of the 1982 dystopian novel King penned under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Wright will direct the movie and is co-writing it with Michael Bacall.

No casting has been announced yet.

The futuristic tale is about a television game show in which contestants are hunted and killed.