The sixth annual Ohana Festival will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.
Nicks will be taking the stage on Sept. 30 with Vedder and White performing on Oct. 1 and then Pink on Oct. 2.
Other acts announced for the festival include St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Dermot Kennedy, The Revivalists, Gang of Youths, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, Grouplove, Broken Social Scene and more.
A pre-sale for tickets will begin on Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT through the official Ohana Festival website.
Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, last released a solo album titled Earthling in February.
