Sean Penn directs Flag Day and stars in the film alongside his daughter Dylan Penn. The film, set to hit theaters on Aug. 20, is based on Jennifer Vogel's memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life.
Sean Penn portrays one of the most notorious counterfeiter's in U.S. history John Vogel, with the film exploring Vogel's relationship with his daughter, portrayed by Dylan Penn.
