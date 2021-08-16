Eddie Vedder's daughter Olivia Vedder makes her singing debut on new song "My Father's Daughter," which appears in Sean Penn's upcoming film Flag Day.

A music video featuring scenes from the film was uploaded to Eddie Vedder 's official YouTube channel on Monday.

Eddie Vedder and Glen Hansard perform the song with Olivia Vedder, 17, who provides all the vocals. The trio worked on the soundtrack for Flag Day alongside Cat Power.

"I am my father's daughter/ Come hell or high water," Olivia Vedder sings on "My Father's Daughter." She also sings on the the song "There's a Girl" from the film.

Eddie Vedder shares his daughter with wife Jill McCormick.

Sean Penn directs Flag Day and stars in the film alongside his daughter Dylan Penn . The film, set to hit theaters on Aug. 20, is based on Jennifer Vogel's memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life.

Sean Penn portrays one of the most notorious counterfeiter's in U.S. history John Vogel, with the film exploring Vogel's relationship with his daughter, portrayed by Dylan Penn.