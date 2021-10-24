Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced Sunday via Instagram that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," Sheeran said.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

The post got more than 500,000 "likes" in the first two hours it was online.

Sheeran was announced late Saturday as the musical act for the Nov. 6 edition of Saturday Night Live. It is unclear at this point if he will sing live or virtually from his home.

Sheeran was also recently added to the lineup of performers for the upcoming Royal Variety Performance in London later this year and agreed to be a guest reader of a CBeebies bedtime story on the BBC.