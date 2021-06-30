Ed Sheeran trained to be a cowboy with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The duo visited Sunset Ranch in California to learn how to shovel horse manure, use a rope and how to clean a horse's feet on Tuesday.

The segment, a part of Corden's Two Hours Off series, represented night two of Sheeran's Late Late Show residency.

"I can't wait to hear the song that you write about this moment," Corden said as he and Sheeran raced to see who could shovel the most horse manure.

"I'm in love with the shape of poo," Sheeran responded before winning the competition.

Sheeran was also able to rope a fake cow that was hitched to a golf cart and was more successful in cleaning a horse's feet.

Sheeran and Corden ended their cowboy training by riding horses together up a hill with the singer noting how terrified he was due to his fear of heights.

Sheeran later appeared onstage to perform his 2011 track "The A Team" from his debut studio album.

The 30-year-old performed the song solo with only his guitar.

Sheeran, on Monday, had performed his new single "Bad Habits" on The Late Late Show and discussed being a father for the first time during sit-down interview with Corden.