Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, Elvis Costello and James Blunt have been booked to headline the 109th edition of the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Comedian Alan Carr is set to host the event at London's Royal Albert Hall. The show will air on ITV.

"It's such an honor to be asked to host this year's Royal Variety Performance. It really is a dream come true. With so many amazing performers, it's going to be a night to recollect and if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress, so I'm hoping as host this time I'll be wearing something a bit more classy!" Carr said in a statement Thursday.

The casts of the West End productions of Matilda and Moulin Rouge! are also slated to take the stage.

The line-up will include appearances by the stars of Cirque du Soleil and The Messoudi Brothers, as well.

Senior members of the royal family are expected to attend the Royal Variety Charity fundraiser, which supports those in the entertainment industry who are in need of care and assistance.