Ed Sheeran released on Monday a new song, titled Afterglow, along with a video of the singer performing the track.

Sheeran said on Instagram that "Afterglow" is not a new single for an upcoming album.

"Hey guys. 'Afterglow' is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!" Sheeran said.

"Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's. Back to dad land for me now, ciao," he continued, in reference to how his wife Cherry Seaborn gave birth to the couple's first a child, a baby girl named Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran, in September.

Sheeran teased on Instagram Sunday that he would be delivering a Christmas present. He released on YouTube an "Afterglow" performance video.

"We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle/ Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow/ So alone in love like the world had disappeared/ Oh, I won't be silent and I won't let go/ I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow/ And we'll burn so bright 'til the darkness softly clears," Sheeran sings.

"Afterglow" can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud, Napster, Tidal and Deezer.

Sheeran last released the album No. 6 Collaborations Project in July 2019. He announced in December 2019 that he would be taking a break from recording in 2020.