Ed Sheeran will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Story to read a book about stuttering.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter will read the Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith book I Talk Like a River during the show's Nov. 5 episode.

I Talk Like a River centers on a father and his son, who has a stutter. The father takes his son on a walk by the river to help him find his voice.

Sheeran said he hopes the story helps "inspire and support other children who stutter."

"Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I'm delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I'm a new dad myself," the star said.

Jodie Whittaker and other stars have previously read stories on the show.

Sheeran will release his fourth studio album, =, on Oct. 29. The album features the singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers."

Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra, in August 2020.