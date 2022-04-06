Ed Sheeran fired back at the music industry on Wednesday, after a judge in Britain dismissed plagiarism claims against the pop star over his hit song "Shape of You."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheeran took to Instagram to address the "baseless claims" that he plagiarized some of the lyrics of his hit song, which is streaming service Spotify's most-streamed song ever.

The allegations accused Sheeran of taking lyrics from Sami Switch's 2015 song, "Oh Why" without giving credit to his fellow British artist.

Sheeran appeared at trial last month, along with his co-writers, Snow Patrol's John McDaid and producer Steve McCutcheon.

"I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there's no basis for the claim," Sheeran said in his Instagram post.

"It's really damaging to the songwriting industry. There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify. That's 22 million songs a year, and there's only 12 notes that are available."

Sheeran has been involved in copyright cases before.

In 2018, he paid $5.4 million to songwriters after being accused of copying the song "Amazing," which was released by Matt Cardle in 2012, on Sheeran's 2015 song "Photograph."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I'm not an entity, I'm not a corporation. I'm a human being," Sheeran said, while closing out his Instagram message.

"Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience. And I hope that with this ruling, it means that in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided. This really does have to end. ... Hopefully we can all get back to writing songs rather than having to prove that we can write them."