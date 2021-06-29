Ed Sheeran performed his new single "Bad Habits" and sat down with James Corden for an interview on The Late Late Show.

Sheeran's performance on Monday kicked off the singer's residency on the late night show, which runs through the week. It also marked the fist time "Bad Habits" has been performed on television.

Sheeran, who normally performs solo with a guitar and a loop pedal, changed things up by performing with a band and backup singers.

"Bad Habits" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer and Soundcloud. The track is Sheeran's first single since releasing album No. 6 Collaboration Project in 2019. He also released a vampire-themed music video.

Sheeran discussed with Corden his experience being being a father to his nine-month-old daughter Lyra, which he shares with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

"It just feels like what life was always meant to be," he said about being a dad.

"My days are structured. I'm healthier than I've ever been, I'm exercising everyday. I'm spending so much time at home making the record. I feel like a human being," he continued.

Sheeran also said he stays at Courteney Cox's house when in the U.S. and pulls pranks on her by ordering gimp masks through the star's Alexa device. Sheeran then gave Corden his own gimp mask to wear.

Late Late Show musician Reggie Watts asked Sheeran one of his signature obtuse questions while mimicking Hagrid from the Harry Potter series.

"Why do you think the sun is the color that it is?" Watts asked.

"The sun probably isn't a color. It just is what it is and we're seeing through different gasses in our planet what the orange and red thing is. But I think actually it's probably just white," Sheeran replied.