Ed Sheeran and James Corden performed a new version of "Shape of You" that included lyrics about getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus on The Late Late Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo discussed the side effects of being in love with Sheeran's "Shape of You" during Corden's Side Effects segment on Wednesday.

Sheeran, who is appearing on the talk show throughout the week as part of a residency, said that being in love with the song meant adding lines about getting vaccinated.

"Moderna or Pfizer will do/ You'll be good after jab number two/ But wait two weeks for it to take effect/ It doesn't fit the song but it's important," Sheeran and Corden sang in the style of "Shape of You."

The singer also mentioned the side effects of being underdressed while standing next to Beyonce, a situation Sheeran once found himself in.

"Listen James, if you've never stood next to Beyonce , you just can't understand what you're up against," Sheeran said.

"No matter what I might've worn, I am still me standing next to Beyonce," he continued.

Sheeran later appeared onstage to perform his 2014 song "Thinking Out Loud" from his second studio album, X.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The musician was joined onstage by a full band and backup singers.

Sheeran, on Tuesday took on cowboy training with Corden, which involved learning how to shovel horse manure and how to use a rope.