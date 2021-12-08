Ed Sheeran will be delivering an intimate concert at New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday in collaboration with iHeartRadio.

The iHeartRadio Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran will feature the singer performing five songs and giving an exclusive interview to iHeartRadio personalities Elvis Duran and Maxwell & Crystal.

Sheeran will be performing songs from his latest album titled = along with his new holiday song featuring Elton John titled "Merry Christmas."

The iHeartRadio Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran will also include a special music-to-light show atop the Empire State Building. The show starts at 8 p.m. EST.

Fans can listen to the event through New York's Z100, 106.7 Lite FM and 103.5 KTU stations found on the iHeartRadio app. The show will also exclusively stream on The CW App and CWTV.com starting on Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. EST.

"I'm thrilled to participate in this annual holiday tradition with Elton's and my new song "Merry Christmas." I'm looking forward to celebrating the start of this holiday season from atop the Empire State Building, wishing a happy Christmas to everyone in New York City and around the world," Sheeran said in a statement.