"I'm super excited to bring this tour -- I mean, it's an insane-looking tour," he added. "We basically planned it from the end of the Divide tour ... I was like, if we come back, we need to do all of the bells and whistles."
"The stage is nuts -- things revolve, bits go up, we got fireworks, flames, a band -- it's a whole thing," Sheeran said. "But I'm really, really proud of the show."
Sheeran released his fourth studio album, =, in October. The album features the singles "Bad Habits," "Shivers," "Overpass Graffiti," "The Joker and the Queen" and "2step."
