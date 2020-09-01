Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram Tuesday that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, has given birth to their first child, a baby girl named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are both completely in love with her," Sheeran said alongside a photo of baby socks.

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back," the singer continued.

Sheeran confirmed his marriage to Seaborn in July 2019 on his latest album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

The private pair became engaged in January 2018 after three years of dating. Sheeran and Seaborn have known each other since grade school.

Sheeran announced in December that he was going to take a break from recording in 2020.