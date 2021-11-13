Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's = is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake's Certified Lover Boy, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 4 and Megan Thee Stallion's Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 6, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's SIncerely, Kentrell at No. 7, Lil Nas X's Montero at No. 8, The Kid LAROI's [Expletive] Love at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain at No. 10.