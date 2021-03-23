Bravo is giving a glimpse of The Real Housewives of New York Season 13.

The network shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring new star Eboni K. Williams, an attorney and television personality and the show's first Black Housewife.

The preview shows Williams get to know her co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney. She clashes at one point with Singer after Singer refers to her house staff as "the help."

"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," Williams tells Ramona.

"Here's to hospitality assistance," Singer responds.

The teaser also shows a confrontation between de Lesseps and McSweeney.

"Don't overstep your boundaries," de Lesseps tells McSweeney.

"I will step wherever the [expletive] I want to," McSweeney replies.

News broke in October that Williams was joining the RHONY cast.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before."

Williams, a lawyer who has also served as a correspondent for CBS News and Fox News, said she plans to keep it "real" on RHONY.

"Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else," she said.

Williams' casting follows the exits of Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley from RHONY. News broke Tuesday that Frankel is engaged to Paul Bernon after finalizing her divorce from Jason Hoppy.