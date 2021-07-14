Eboni K. Williams says she can be "a little bit of a preacher."

The 37-year-old television personality reacted to being called "too preachy" by fans during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Williams said she considers herself both a preacher and a teacher.

"I'm getting that a lot," Williams told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "My answer is simply this -- A, I'm a little bit of a preacher, and I wear that as a badge of honor. And I'm a little bit of a teacher, too."

"The other thing is, I really just wanted to go into this thing, Andy, making the most authentic connections with the women and just being truthful and honest about where I am and what I'm about," she added. "If there's an outstanding question about values alignment, I have to get to the bottom of that. That's all."

Williams, the first Black woman to star on RHONY, has received both praise and criticism for discussing race in Season 13. She discussed the importance of the conversations during an episode of Amplify Our Voices in June.

"Everything I do is unapologetically for the liberation of my people and the liberation of marginalized groups across this country," Williams said. "That is who I am, and I will not be shamed around it, I will not apologize for it, and I will not be put on a back shelf for the sake of RHONY."

On WWHL, Williams also discussed her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black woman to star on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Garcelle is in my text message thread right now. She's a queen. She laid the groundwork for what it's like to be a woman of color integrating an all-White cast," Williams said.

RHONY airs Tuesdays on Bravo. The series co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney.