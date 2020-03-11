E3 2020 has been canceled due to public health concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

The Entertainment Software Association announced Wednesday that the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), an annual video game trade show, will no longer take place June 9-11 in Los Angeles due to dangers posed by the coronavirus.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry -- our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners -- we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020," the ESA said.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."

The ESA said it will reach out to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds. The association also said it is exploring options for an online event with industry announcements and news in June.

The ESA said E3 2021 will be "a reimagined event" that brings together fans, media and the video game industry.

Several other big events have been canceled amid concerns about COVID-19. SXSW music festival was canceled last week, while organizers announced this week that Coachella music festival will be postponed until October.

On Monday, singer Miley Cyrus canceled her Friday show in Australia for bushfire relief due to travel recommendations surrounding the coronavirus, but said she will still make a donation to victims. Music artists BTS, Green Day, Ciara, Mariah Carey and Louis Tomlinson have also canceled or rescheduled shows.

