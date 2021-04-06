The Entertainment Software Association announced on Tuesday that E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, will return in 2021 with a virtual event from June 12 to 15.

The all virtual event will feature live press conferences and a four-day long video stream, giving fans access to the trade event for the video game industry.

"In 2021, E3 is coming to you. This year's event will be a reimagined and hyper-engaged digital experience, paving the way for so much more in 2022 and beyond," the ESA said on the official E3 website.

E3 is known for its press conferences from some of the biggest video publishers in the industry, where they announce and showcase new titles. The event, normally held with fans and members of the media, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, Take-Two Interactive, Konami and Koch Media will provide content for E3 2021.