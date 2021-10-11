Dylan Sprouse looks to 'next chapter' in birthday tribute to Barbara Palvin
UPI News Service, 10/11/2021
Dylan Sprouse is looking forward to his "next chapter" with his girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin.
The 29-year-old actor celebrated his "journey" with Palvin in a birthday tribute Sunday on Instagram.
Sprouse shared photos of Palvin, who turned 28 on Friday, holding her birthday cake. Palvin wore her hair in pigtails and a blue Oktoberfest-inspired dress.
"Late but worth the wait. Happy birthday to my Oktoberfest fraulein," Sprouse captioned the post. "Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you. You grow greater with each passing year and I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us."
"I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you after filming," he added.
Sprouse and Palvin were first linked in 2018. Palvin voiced her love for Sprouse while celebrating his birthday in August.
"Happy birthday to the one and only, the funniest, the handsomests, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth, my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke. I love you," she wrote on Instagram.
Palvin is a Hungarian model known for her work with Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret.
Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse, starred on Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. He most recently appeared in the film After We Collided.
