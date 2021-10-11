Dylan Sprouse is looking forward to his "next chapter" with his girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old actor celebrated his "journey" with Palvin in a birthday tribute Sunday on Instagram.

Sprouse shared photos of Palvin, who turned 28 on Friday, holding her birthday cake. Palvin wore her hair in pigtails and a blue Oktoberfest-inspired dress.

"Late but worth the wait. Happy birthday to my Oktoberfest fraulein," Sprouse captioned the post. "Very proud and excited to be on this journey with you. You grow greater with each passing year and I can't wait to see what this new chapter holds for us."

"I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you after filming," he added.

Sprouse and Palvin were first linked in 2018. Palvin voiced her love for Sprouse while celebrating his birthday in August.

"Happy birthday to the one and only, the funniest, the handsomests, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth, my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke. I love you," she wrote on Instagram.

Palvin is a Hungarian model known for her work with Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!