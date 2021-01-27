American Horror Story and The Practice actor Dylan McDermott announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has joined the cast of the upcoming procedural Law & Order: Organized Crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"@nbc @organizedcrime @chris_meloni New York here I come!" McDermott posted.

Christopher Meloni will reprise his Law & Order: SVU role of New York Police Department Detective Elliot Stabler in the NBC drama.

It is unclear who McDermott will play on the show, which shoots in New York and is slated to premiere this spring.

Mariska Hargitay posted a photo of her and Meloni on the Organized Crime set this week.

Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Meloni's Stabler will briefly join forces again on the new show after they appeared together for 12 seasons on SVU from 1999 to 2011.

Hargitay has been on SVU since its first season. It is now in its 22nd season.