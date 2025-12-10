Dancing with the Stars finalist Dylan Efron has revealed that his older brother, actor Zac Efron, got "defensive" when he heard his reaction to Dylan's scores from the DWTS judges went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I actually did speak to Zac about this because I was just saying it as I thought it was funny," Dylan, 33, said during a Tuesday, November 9 appearance on SiriusXM's Smith Sisters Live, according to Us Weekly.

"But then Zac was like, 'Oh no.' He's like, 'They're misinterpreting it.'"

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Dylan continued, "Zac got defensive. He is like, 'No, they misinterpreted what I meant.'"

Zac, 38, sat in the ballroom for Dancing with the Stars' semifinals performance show in November.

After Dylan and pro partner Daniella Karagach received a score of 27 points from Dancing with the Stars judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, the cameras panned to Zac and caught him with a confused expression on his face.

Zac turned to his mother and asked a question, and the clip went viral as fans tried to figure out what Zac was saying.

Many lip readers guessed Zac had asked his mom, "Are those good scores?"

If that were the case, Zac had probably never watched Dancing with the Stars before since celebrities are scored from 1-10 and Dylan received three nines, which was almost a perfect score.

Although Dylan couldn't recall Zac's exact phrasing, he shared how Zac thought his tango routine to Prince's "I Would Die 4 U" was excellent that night.

"And I can't remember what he was saying, but I think he said that he thought it was a really good dance," Dylan recalled.

"So he is like, 'Is that the highest score they would give?'"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Traitors Season 3 winner elaborated on that viral moment, "I think he was more like, 'That should have been higher,' or something like that. But that Zac was, yeah, I don't know."

Regardless of what exactly Zac had said to his mom, Dylan said it's "funny regardless."

After Zac made an appearance on Dancing with the Stars, he asked his fans to vote Dylan into the Season 34 finale.

"Vote for @dylanefron tonight on DWTS!" Zac wrote via Instagram Stories before the live taping came to an end, according to Us.

"Text 'Dylan' to 21523 ten times," he added.

Dylan previously gushed about how Zac had taken time out of his busy schedule to support him on Dancing with the Stars.

"It means everything. I grew up watching him do stuff like this," Dylan told Entertainment Tonight following the semifinals episode.

"Looking over, my family's there, my girlfriend. Just seeing all of them together, that's my support."

ADVERTISEMENT
Dylan and Daniella were, in fact, voted into the Dancing with the Stars finale.

Dylan competed against Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Elaine Hendrix for the mirrorball trophy.

Zac did not attend the Dancing with the Stars finale, and Dylan ended up finishing in fourth place.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

"My whole life, I watched my brother perform," Dylan said in a pre-taped package that aired during the Dancing with the Stars finale.

"I never wanted to be in the spotlight, and the fact that I can step out onstage and capture people's attention truly gives me chills. I finally feel like I belong here."

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson were ultimately crowned champions.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 34
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 34 NEWS