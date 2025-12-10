Dylan Efron reveals Zac Efron got "defensive" over his viral reaction to 'Dancing with the Stars' scores
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/10/2025
Dancing with the Stars finalist Dylan Efron has revealed that his older brother, actor Zac Efron, got "defensive" when he heard his reaction to Dylan's scores from the DWTS judges went viral.
"I actually did speak to Zac about this because I was just saying it as I thought it was funny," Dylan, 33, said during a Tuesday, November 9 appearance on SiriusXM's Smith Sisters Live, according toUs Weekly.
"But then Zac was like, 'Oh no.' He's like, 'They're misinterpreting it.'"