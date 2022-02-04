"Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Sharna Burgess is mourning the death of her father, Raymond Burgess.

The 36-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" pro paid tribute to her dad Monday on Instagram following his death age 72.

Burgess shared a slideshow of throwback photos featuring her and her dad in her childhood.

"I'll never be able to find the right words to do this justice so I'll use the words of someone else. 'There are far better things ahead than those we leave behind' C.S Lewis," Burgess captioned the post.

"I hope with all my heart this is true for you," she said.

"Journey well Dad, may you go with Spirit, courage and love onto your next. Thank you, I love you, I miss you."

Burgess said in a post on her dad's 70th birthday in May 2019 that he was the reason she started dancing.

"Without fail you always have been and always will be my greatest champion and my fiercest supporter," she wrote.

"I cannot thank you enough for everything you've given me in this life. The support, the sacrifices and the love."

At the time, Burgess alluded to her dad having recovered from health issues but did not share a cause of death Monday.

In a tribute to her dad in May 2020, Burgess said her father's health was "stronger than ever."

"I wouldn't be where I am without him and if I ever had a number 1 fan, it was always him. He wholeheartedly believed in my talent and did everything he could to help me chase my dreams," she said.

Burgess has appeared in 14 seasons of "Dancing with the Stars."

She was most recently partnered with actor Brian Austin Green in Season 30.