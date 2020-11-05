Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is introducing her newborn daughter.

The 26-year-old professional dancer shared new photos and her baby girl's name, Sage Jill, Wednesday on Instagram after giving birth Monday. Sage is Arnold's first child with her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick.

The pictures show baby Sage sleeping while dressed in a leaf-print onesie and a headband. Arnold shared her birth story in the caption.

"Sage Jill Cusick 7lbs 10 oz 19 inches tall," the star wrote. "Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am."

"I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after," she said. "Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery."

Arnold voiced her gratitude to her doctors and care team. She said Sage was born exactly one year after the death of Cusick's mother, who shares a middle name with the infant.

"We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents," Arnold said of her daughter. "She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick."

"Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way," she concluded her post.

DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko and Witney Carson showed their love in the comments.

"Love her so much already. She is so beautiful and what an amazing day to come into this world! So special. love you guys!" Carson wrote.

Arnold had announced her daughter's birth Monday morning, calling her the "most beautiful surprise." She shared a photo Tuesday of herself holding her baby girl at the hospital.

"My sweet baby girl, I love you more than I even thought was possible #birth #pregnancy #delivery #csection," Arnold captioned the post.

Arnold and Cusick married in June 2015 and announced in May that they were expecting their first child. The couple later confirmed they were having a girl.

"We could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world. We already love her so much," Arnold said in May.

Arnold has competed as a pro in nine seasons of DWTS. She was most recently paired with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.