Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is a new mom.

The 26-year-old professional dancer welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, on Monday.

Arnold shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Cusick and their baby girl at the hospital. Arnold delivered her daughter via C-section.

"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day. Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well," she captioned the post. "More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

DWTS pros Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd were among those to congratulate Arnold online.

"I love you guys so much! Can't wait to meet this perfect angel!!!!" Carson wrote on Instagram Stories.

"She's here!! The most perfect baby girl!!!!! Congratulations @lindsarnold and @notsamcusick," Johnson added.

"What an angel! I love all 3 of you @lindsarnold," Murgatroyd said.

Arnold and Cusick married in June 2015 and announced in May that they're expecting their first child. The couple later confirmed they were expecting a baby girl.

"We could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world. We already love her so much," Arnold said on Instagram.

Arnold showed her baby bump in new photos with Cusick over the weekend. The dancer painted a basketball on her baby bump and dressed up as a referee for Halloween.

"Baby Girl made the perfect basketball and Sam was pumped to wear our signed @kareemabduljabbar_33 jersey," she captioned the post. "Hope everyone had a fun and safe Halloween. 39 weeks preggo!!"

Arnold has competed as a pro in nine seasons of DWTS. She was most recently paired with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.