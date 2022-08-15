Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is celebrating four years of sobriety.

The 38-year-old professional dancer and television personality marked the anniversary Sunday with a post on TikTok.

Burke shared a video set to the Billie Eilish song "Bad Guy" that shows her putting on a leather jacket and sunglasses and posing.

"What am I celebrating? Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of my sobriety," the caption reads.

She included the hashtags "#soberlife #onedayatatime #soberbirthday #sobriety #sobrietyrocks #selflove #selfcare #choosemeinstead."

Burke discussed her "life-altering decision" to get sober during an interview with Good Morning America in October 2020. She described herself as an "addict" who struggles with alcoholism.

Burke said in June 2021 that staying sober was a "challenge" at the time. She and her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, split in January after less than two years of marriage.

Burke has appeared in 25 seasons of Dancing with the Stars. She said in an interview with Allison Interviews last week that she may not return for Season 31 as the reality dance competition series moves to Disney+.