Dancing with the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff is a new mom.

The 42-year-old professional dancer and television personality confirmed Wednesday that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Jason Adelman.

Smirnoff posted a photo on Instagram that shows her son's feet and shared his name, Theo Gabriel, in the caption.

"Welcome to the world Theo Gabriel!" she wrote.

Dancing with the Stars pros Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko and Lindsay Arnold were among those to congratulate Smirnoff and Adelman in the comments.

"Congratulations to you and Justinas Karinochka," Savchenko wrote.

"Congrats beautiful mama!!!!!! So happy for you!!" Arnold said.

E! News reported April 1 that Smirnoff had given birth earlier in the week.

"Karina and the baby and healthy and happy," a source said.

An insider told Us Weekly that Smirnoff is "doing well."

"As a first-time mom, she's a bit nervous but also excited!" the source said.

Smirnoff had announced her pregnancy in December.

Smirnoff appeared as a pro in 18 seasons of Dancing with the Stars. She and her celebrity partner J.R. Martinez won Season 13 in 2011.