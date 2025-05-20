Cheryl captioned her post, "I'm not on Ozempic. I'm not sick. I didn't get 'a new face.' Stop dissecting women's bodies like they belong to you."
She added, "This is YOUR reminder: I don't owe you an explanation for my healing or for anything quite frankly. Let this be the last time I have to say it."
In the video, Cheryl spoke her mind while taking off her makeup.
"Let's just address the elephant in the comments section. I am not on Ozempic. I am not sick. I didn't get a face transplant and, no, I didn't get a brow lift," Cheryl told her followers.
"The level of projection that is happening and that I am witnessing is wild. The way you guys talk about me is like you think I'm a headline or a filter, not a person. That's the most disappointing part that really gets me."
Cheryl also snapped at people saying they miss "the old Cheryl" from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006 and when she had joined Dancing with the Stars for Season 2 in 2005 when she was 21-years-old.
Cheryl even saw remarks about how she looked much better when she was going through a divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence.
Cheryl pointed out how she's been in the public eye for 20 years and so her appearance has naturally changed.
"My body has changed over the past 20 years. My face has changed because I have changed," Cheryl noted.
"I have experienced so much trauma, divorce -- and this is by no means a pity party -- but [also] sobriety, burn out and reinvention. I've healed, I've lost, I've grieved like anybody else. And yeah, maybe it shows, but I am not sorry for it -- not one bit."
Cheryl insisted that what's really changed about her is her "passion" and "purpose" as well as her commitments in life, including her commitment to using the power of social media for "something real" and good.
"What has been so challenging lately is this pressure to prove that I haven't done something and to convince people that my healing is valid simply because it doesn't come with a 'before and after' label," Cheryl continued.
"I am still the same person who has advocated for mental health for many years -- and body image for years. I just do it differently now than maybe you're used to. I am quieter, I have boundaries and more discernment. And frankly, I don't feel safe the way I used to on social media."
Cheryl admitted there is a "tone" on social media now that feels more like "a firing squad" rather than a community of fans.
And the pro dancer said she hates, more than anything, seeing "women tear down other women while pretending" that it's coming from a place of concern.
"This is me at 41. I am still healing, still growing, and still choosing to show up. If you are here to speculate, compare or to demand answers that you are not entitled to, then you are not welcome in this space that I have created," Cheryl said.
"But if you are here to evolve, to unlearn, to support -- welcome, we are just getting started."
After joining Dancing with the Stars in 2005, Cheryl went on to compete on more than two dozen seasons of the show.