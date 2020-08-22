Country music star Dwight Yoakam has become a first-time dad at age 63, his representatives confirmed.

"With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy. Dalton Loren Yoakam. Born 8-16-2020 at 9:19 am. -D Team," a post on the singer's Twitter feed said Friday.

"Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says...Babies get born even in a... Pandemic lock down..." the statement continued.

The post also included photos of the happy couple heading to the hospital for the birth.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in May after dating for 10 years.

Dalton is their first child.