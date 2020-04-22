Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson left a heartfelt message for Triple H on WWE's The Bump as Triple H celebrates 25 years in professional wrestling.

"I am honored to send you this message my friend to help celebrate and help honor you at 25 years being not only a part of the WWE but 25 years of being the WWE," The Rock said on Wednesday in a video message.

The Rock said Triple H was kind to him when he joined WWE in 1996 and noted how they gelled well together in the ring and both went on to have historic careers.

"You were so good to me, so welcoming to me then, but also I knew, I knew of everyone in the locker room that there was a hunger in your eyes. And I knew that we were going to be competitors and we were going to compete and work our asses off and that's exactly what we did," The Rock said.

The Rock also praised Triple H for his work outside the ring at WWE and as the creator of NXT.

"What you've done outside the ring too has been unparalleled. You can't compare it because nobody else has done it," The Rock said.

"It's in your blood, it's in your DNA. It's as if you were born in the business and in some other lifetime you were. This is why we're kindred spirits," he continued.

The Bump is WWE's interview and recap show that airs Wednesdays at 10 a.m. EDT on the WWE Network and across WWE's social media channels.

Triple H will be celebrating 25 years in WWE on SmackDown Friday.

Triple H, also known as The Game and The King of Kings, is one of the most decorated and well-known professional wrestlers of all time. He earned 14 World Championships during his in-ring career, lead influential group D-Generation X then Evolution and had epic rivalries with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and his best friend Shawn Michaels.