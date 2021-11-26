Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gifted a Navy veteran a new truck, while Tiffany Haddish and Dane Cook helped serve free Thanksgiving meals this week.

Johnson posted on Instagram Thursday photos of him handing over the keys of the vehicle to Oscar Rodriguez.

The actor said Rodriguez collapsed to the ground as he read a card I wrote to him that said, "'Thank you for your service, brother and enjoy your new truck' (he's a Navy vet.)"

Johnson added: "On Thanksgiving he deserves a helluva lot more than just me giving him my personal truck. I always say it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. And Oscar, exemplifies being nice and kind to his core. Takes care of his elderly mama. Personal trainer. Leader in his church. Supports and provides meals for women who are victims of domestic violence. A good, caring, grateful human being. He got up off the ground and launched into giving me the biggest heartfelt hug once he gathered himself and stopped hyperventilating."

Haddish, Cook and Paul Rodriguez spent their Thanksgiving serving turkey dinners to struggling guests at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual event in West Hollywood.