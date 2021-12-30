Jungle Cruise and Red Notice star Dwayne Johnson is maintaining his vow to never appear in another Fast & Furious movie with Vin Diesel.

Diesel took to social media in November to invite Johnson back to the franchise after the two had a falling out several years ago.

But Johnson told CNN in an interview published online Wednesday that he was surprised by Diesel's post since he believed they had already settled the matter away from the spotlight.

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly -- and privately -- that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson said.

He added that he consulted with his producing partners and the studio that makes the Fast & Furious movies and they were supportive of his decision.

"Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker 's death," Johnson said.

"Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."

Johnson and Diesel reportedly did not get along on the set of 2016's The Fate of the Furious, and continued their feud through social-media posts and interviews after the film wrapped.

Johnson starred in the Fast & Furious blockbuster spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, in 2019.