Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh and more selected for Gold House's A100 list
UPI News Service, 05/02/2022
Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh, Olivia Rodrigo and many more are among the honorees selected for Gold House's 2022 A100 list, which celebrates Asians and Pacific Islanders who have significantly impacted culture and society.
ADVERTISEMENT
The list was announced on Monday as Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month got underway on Sunday.
Johnson, Yeoh and Mindy Kaling are among those selected for the legends category. The list also contains categories such as entertainment; activism, advocacy and politics; business, technology and innovation; lifestyle and sports.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.