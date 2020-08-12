Jumanji: The Next Level and Hobbs & Shaw star Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest paid actor for a second, consecutive year, according to financial magazine Forbes.

Rounding out the top tier are Akshay Kumar at No. 6 with $48.5 million, Lin-Manuel Miranda at No. 7 with $45.5 million, Will Smith at No. 8 with $44.5 million, Adam Sandler at No. 9 with $41 million and Jackie Chan at No. 10 with $40 million.

Johnson topped the Forbes list in 2019, as well, raking in $89.4 million in pretax earnings.